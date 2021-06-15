Harrison County Sheriff asking for help from public in locating Nicolas Moreno

Local News June 15, 2021June 15, 2021 KTTN News
Harrison County Sheriff seeks public assistance locating Nicolas Moreno
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Fifteen-year-old Nicolas Moreno was reported as missing from New Hampton on June 15th.

Nicolas is possibly driving a 2000 Ford F-150 multicolored pickup truck with a Harley Davidson sticker in the back window. He may be on his way to Iowa or Michigan.

Nicolas has a Microsoft gamer tag of VIVIDGLAZCAV.

Anyone who sees Moreno or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 660-425-3199 or call 911.

 

Nicolas Moreno
15-year-old Nicolas Moreno
Post Views: 138
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.