Harrison County Sheriff asking for help from public in locating Nicolas Moreno

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Fifteen-year-old Nicolas Moreno was reported as missing from New Hampton on June 15th.

Nicolas is possibly driving a 2000 Ford F-150 multicolored pickup truck with a Harley Davidson sticker in the back window. He may be on his way to Iowa or Michigan.

Nicolas has a Microsoft gamer tag of VIVIDGLAZCAV.

Anyone who sees Moreno or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 660-425-3199 or call 911.

Related