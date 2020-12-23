Harrison County Route V bridge now open

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The bridge on Harrison County Route V over Coal Creek, near Cainsville, is now open to all traffic.

Contractors from Boone Construction Co., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began a project to replace the 63-year-old structure in early October. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews reopened the roadway at noon today, Wednesday, December 23, however, they do plan to return after the first of the year to complete permanent signage and pavement markings.

Related