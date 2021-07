Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Harrison County Route P is now open following the White Oak Creek Bridge replacement project near McFall.

Contractors from Boone Construction Co., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, opened the roadway this morning after completing the bridge replacement project, which began in mid-April.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

