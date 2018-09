Due to a collapsed culvert, Route AA in Harrison County is now closed between U.S. Route 69 and Interstate 35.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation closed Route AA this morning. They will work over the next few days to replace the culvert and hope to reopen the route by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure. All work is weather permitting and the re-opening date is subject to change.