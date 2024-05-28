Harrison County reschedules jury trial for woman in child death case

Share To Your Social Network

New jury trial dates have been scheduled in Harrison County for a Bethany woman charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Online court information shows the jury trial for 27-year-old Heather Nicole Young, initially set to start May 28, was canceled. A jury trial is now scheduled for February 25 through 28, 2025. A pretrial conference is scheduled for January 23.

Young was previously reported as the mother of the child who died.

A man who authorities said lived with Young and the child at an Eagleville residence, 30-year-old Andrew Dane Harrell of Trenton, pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Execution of that sentence was suspended, and Harrell was placed on two years of supervised probation.

A probable cause statement reported that emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive child in July 2022. The child was flown to the Children’s Mercy Hospital and pronounced dead.

