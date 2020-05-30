Harrison County reports all 145 COVID-19 test results are negative

The Harrison County Health Department reported Friday night that it had received 145 results from the community testing event at Bethany Wednesday. All the results from the event as of that time were negative.

The remaining 23 tests were picked up Thursday due to courier routes and pick up times for the testing lab used. The Harrison County Health Department hoped to receive the remaining results in the next 24 hours.

The health department noted it will contact each individual before reporting the final results.

