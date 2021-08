Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases have increased by five in Harrison County.

The county’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates 1,148 total cases as of August 17th, and 23 were active. Nine hundred forty-seven confirmed cases and 18 COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Harrison County.

There were 27 cases in the past week and 56 cases in the last 14 days.

