Harrison County man granted change of venue on child molestation, rape and incest charges

A Hatfield man facing child molestation, statutory sodomy, statutory rape, and incest charges has been granted a change of venue in Circuit Court Division One.

Court information shows the venue for 41-year-old Michael John Welling was changed from Harrison County to Grundy County. Online information indicates a pre-trial conference is scheduled December 13th.

Welling has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and one count each of first-degree statutory rape and incest.