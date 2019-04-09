Harrison County man arrested, bond revoked for failure to appear on child sex charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Hatfield man in Harrison County Monday on a capias warrant for failure to appear in court on several felony sex-related charges.

Forty-one-year-old Michael John Welling has been charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation, first-degree statutory rape—sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy—deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14-years-old and incest.

A $15,000 cash only bond was revoked, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court Thursday.

Welling was granted a change of venue from Harrison County last October.