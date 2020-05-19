Harrison County Health Department to provide community testing for COVID-19

The Harrison County Health Department, Harrison County Community Hospital, NTA Ambulance District, and Harrison County Emergency Management will provide adult COVID-19 testing for 200 residents one day next week.

Having symptoms of COVID-19 will not be required to get a test at the South Harrison High School of Bethany May 27th from 3 to 8 o’clock.

Testing will involve using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. It will be active COVID-19 testing and not antibody testing. Information on how to register for the May 27th testing can be found on the Harrison County Health Department’s Facebook page.

