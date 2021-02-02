Harrison County Health Department to host regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Bethany by appointment only.

The Harrison County Health Department, Region H Implementation Team, and other community partners will hold the mass vaccine clinic at the Bethany High School on February 6th for individuals in priority groups Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tiers 1 and 2.

Participants must meet eligibility requirements to register for the event. A link to register is available on the Harrison County Health Department’s Facebook page or at this link. More information will be provided once someone registers.

The registration link will be disabled once all appointment slots have been filled. If the link no longer allows someone to register, the clinic is full.

Grundy County residents may call the Grundy County Health Department for assistance with online registration at 359-4196. Masks must be worn at the vaccine clinic in Bethany on February 6th.

