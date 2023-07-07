Harrison County Health Department to host Back-to-School Safety Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department has announced its upcoming Back-to-School Safety Fair, scheduled to take place next month. The event will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fairgrounds in Bethany on August 9th from 4 to 6 p.m.

The fair aims to provide essential resources for students preparing to return to school. Attendees will have the opportunity to obtain backpacks, school supplies, and shoes. In addition, various vendors will be present, offering a range of products and services. The fair will also feature a bounce house for children’s entertainment and provide school immunizations to ensure the health and well-being of students.

Hot dogs and water will be served at the event.

