The Harrison County Health Department, Home Health, and Hospice will hold a “Get Up and Move Challenge.” The challenge will be from April 3rd through May 31st.

There will be a move challenge each day. Challenge forms should be submitted each Monday to be entered for a weekly prize.

Sign up by emailing [email protected] More information is on the Harrison County Health Department’s Facebook page.

