Harrison County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 18

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals who qualify in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2, and 3. Registration will be required for the clinic at the health department on March 18th. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Phase 1B Tier 3 includes individuals considered to be critical infrastructure. That group includes those who work in education, childcare, communications, dam and energy sectors, food and agriculture sectors, government, information technology, nuclear reactors, materials and waste sectors, transportation, and water/wastewater systems. The Harrison County Health Department notes Tier 3 also includes foster parents.

Family caregivers who serve in the role of unpaid health care providers are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

A link to register for the Harrison County vaccine clinic on March 18th is available on the health department’s Facebook page. Residents can also access registration by clicking HERE.

You may double click the chart below to open it in a new browser window to make readability easier.

Related