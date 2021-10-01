Harrison County Health Department reports on new COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One COVID-19 case has been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 1,253 total cases as of September 29, 2021.

The number of active cases decreased by one to nine. There have been 1,014 confirmed cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

The health department reports there have been 46 breakthrough cases. Eighteen involved residents who were vaccinated with Pfizer, nine involved those who received Johnson and Johnson, and 19 involved those who got Moderna.

