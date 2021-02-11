Harrison County Health Department administers 1520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; Grundy County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department has vaccinated 1,520 individuals at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the last two weeks with the help of community partners. About 770 of those individuals were from Harrison County.

The health department will continue to order vaccine and vaccinate individuals as the vaccine is available.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Grundy County has increased by five, while active cases went up by four. The health department reports 1,046 cases, with 15 being active. Eight hundred five cases have been confirmed.

Thirty-five COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

