Harrison County Fall Festival in Bethany set for September 25

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The schedule has been announced for the Harrison County Fall Festival in Bethany Square on September 25, 2021.

A presentation of colors will be at 10:55 that morning. There will be a car show, with registration beginning at 11 o’clock. The South Harrison Bulldog Marching Band will perform at 11:30, and other live music will be performed that afternoon and evening by KC Knights and Mixology. The Bethany Rotary Club will sponsor a cornhole tournament, which starts at 4:15. There will be food, craft, and retail vendors; a beer garden; a free bounce house; and a dunk tank.

Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce President Brian Carter notes the parade was canceled, and the car show was added.

The Harrison County Fall Festival on September 25th is sponsored by the Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce and its members in cooperation with the Bethany Rotary Club, Harrison County Extension, and the City of Bethany.

Related