Harrison County Community Hospital to host “Miles for Cancer Walk”

Registration is now open for Harrison County Community Hospital’s twelfth annual Miles for Miles Cancer Walk which will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The Miles for Miles Cancer Walk offers 1-mile and 2.5 miles routes through Bethany, beginning at the hospital which is located at 2600 Miller Street in Bethany. Check-in begins at 8:00 am on the morning of the event with walkers departing at 9:00 am. This is not a timed event.

The annual event raises funds for the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund, which provides financial assistance to Harrison County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer and are traveling for medical appointments.

The registration fee is $20 for all participants, which includes a free t-shirt. Individuals will also be able to pay $5 to have loved ones’ names who are currently battling cancer, won their battle, or lost their battle on signs along the walking route. There is no limit on the number of names you provide. Each name will cost $5.

If you are interested in ordering a t-shirt or registering for the event, click the “hospital website” link below. Return the form with payment to the HCCH Front Desk or mail it to Cathie Chalfant, 2600 Miller Street, Bethany, MO 64424. The t-shirt order deadline is September 12, 2022.

Registration forms are available at the hospital, HCCH Medical Clinic, North Harrison Medical Clinic, on the hospital Facebook page, and on the hospital website. For more information, call (660) 425-0301.