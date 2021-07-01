Harrison County adds four cases of COVID-19 to their tally; no COVID variant detected

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County, bringing the total to 1,057.

Harrison County’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates11 cases are active, 888 cases have been confirmed, and 18 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

The Harrison County Health Department reports there have been six breakthrough cases in the county since vaccination began, and three of the currently active cases are breakthrough cases. The Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard indicates 1,733 Harrison County residents have completed vaccination, which is about 20.7% of the county’s population.

The health department reports there have not been any cases of the variant testing at this time.

