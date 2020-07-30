Harrison and Livingston counties report additional cases of COVID-19

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are 58 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, which is an increase of two. Fifteen of the cases are active, and 42 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received notification of two positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases for Livingston County to 52. The two new cases are isolating at home. Close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

