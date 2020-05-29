Harrison and Linn counties report new cases of COVID-19

The health departments in Harrison and Linn counties are reporting new positive cases of COVID-19. Harrison County is reported to have had a total of 11 positive cases, which is up three from Thursday. Linn County has had nine total PCR cases, which is up by one from Thursday. No other information was shared about the new cases.

The Linn County Health Department reports four of Linn County’s PCR cases have recovered, which means five are active. A positive PCR test means someone has an active infection. The county has had one positive serology case. A positive serology test means someone has antibodies for COVID-19, and the person was infected in the past or recently. Linn County has also had one death related to COVID-19.

The Harrison County Health Department did not report how many of Harrison County’s total cases are recovered. There have not been any deaths reported in the county related to the virus.

