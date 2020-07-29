Harrison and Caldwell counties collectively report four new cases of COVID-19

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are 50 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, which is an increase of three.

Fifteen of the cases are active, and 40 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Harrison County.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports 32 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of one. Twenty-seven of the cases are confirmed, and five are probable. Nine of the cases are active, and 22 have recovered. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Caldwell County.

