Harold Edwards Jr. pleads guilty to second-degree murder and child pornography

A Kansas City man charged in connection with fires and a death in May of last year pleaded guilty on Sept. 12.

Online court records show that 29-year-old Harold Edwards Jr. pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder and three felony counts of possession of child pornography. The prosecutor dismissed 13 counts.

The court ordered a sentence assessment report, and a formal sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

It was previously reported that Lorene Fickess died in one of three house fires near Polo, which were investigated as apparent arson. The other two houses on Route D were said to be vacant.

