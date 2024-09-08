Harley-Davidson rider injured in crash on Highway 6 near Galt

A motorcycle crash occurred Saturday evening on Highway 6, two miles east of Galt, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 8:07 p.m. on September 7, 2024. Rhett W. Mullins, 31, of Galt, Missouri, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson Night Rider westbound on Highway 6 when his motorcycle malfunctioned, leading to the crash.
Mullins, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private party to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by a private party.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal Hainey, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Ambulance, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, and the Galt Fire Department.