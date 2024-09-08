Harley-Davidson rider injured in crash on Highway 6 near Galt

A motorcycle crash occurred Saturday evening on Highway 6, two miles east of Galt, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 8:07 p.m. on September 7, 2024. Rhett W. Mullins, 31, of Galt, Missouri, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson Night Rider westbound on Highway 6 when his motorcycle malfunctioned, leading to the crash.

Mullins, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private party to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by a private party.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal Hainey, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Ambulance, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, and the Galt Fire Department.

Post Views: 1,651