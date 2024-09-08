Harley-Davidson rider injured in crash on Highway 6 near Galt

Local News September 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
12            
3
Shares

A motorcycle crash occurred Saturday evening on Highway 6, two miles east of Galt, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 8:07 p.m. on September 7, 2024. Rhett W. Mullins, 31, of Galt, Missouri, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson Night Rider westbound on Highway 6 when his motorcycle malfunctioned, leading to the crash.

Mullins, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private party to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by a private party.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal Hainey, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Ambulance, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, and the Galt Fire Department.

Post Views: 1,651

Share To Your Social Network
12            
3
Shares
3
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.