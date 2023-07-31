Happening in Trenton Today: Community Blood Center Blood Drive, 4-H Achievement Day as part of NCM Fair

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton this afternoon to conduct a blood drive. Donations of blood will be accepted from noon until 6 pm at the North 65 Center on Hoover Drive. Today’s blood drive is sponsored locally by the North 65 Center, Green Hills Volunteers, and the Trenton Lions Club. The club provides sandwiches for blood donors. The Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri.

At the Trenton Rock Barn today, it’s 4-H Achievement Day as part of this week’s North Central Missouri Fair. 4-H’ers from Grundy County clubs can enter exhibits between 5 and 7 pm today. Those items can remain there and can be entered tomorrow for the junior division of Rock Barn exhibits.

Related