Hannibal teens injured in rollover accident near Palmyra

Share To Your Social Network

Three Hannibal teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Marion County Road 337, approximately three miles north of Palmyra, on June 9, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, Austin T. Wilhoit, 18, was operating a 2009 Kia Sportage northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Kia traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and came to rest on its top. Wilhoit and two passengers sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The passengers were identified as Hayden T. Sims, 19, and Mason E. Wasson, 19, both of Hannibal. None of the vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Wilhoit was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance. Sims was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, and Wasson was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Ambulance, and Palmyra Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Related