Hannibal residents suffer minor injuries in Marion County crash

A single-vehicle crash occurred on Marion County Road 408, five miles east of Palmyra, Missouri, on September 5, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Christina L. Chestnutt, 40, of Hannibal, Missouri, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Chestnutt sustained minor injuries in the crash and was wearing a seat belt. She was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old juvenile occupant of the vehicle, also from Hannibal, Missouri, sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. The juvenile was also transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance.

The Hyundai Elantra sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing. The accident was investigated by Trooper Johnson, assisted by Corporal Tappendorf and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

