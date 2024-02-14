Hannibal man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 36

Share To Your Social Network

A crash involving a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle occurred on Highway 36, approximately one mile west of Shinn Lane in Hannibal, at 5:00 p.m. on February 13, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Austin M. Brown of Hannibal, Missouri, overturned in the roadway, leading to the ejection of the rider.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident resulted in moderate damage to the motorcycle, which was subsequently towed by a private party. The crash investigation revealed that Brown was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when the accident occurred.

Austin M. Brown sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Following the accident, Brown was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Related