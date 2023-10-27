Hannibal man injured in early morning crash east of Shelbina

On October 26, 2023, a single-vehicle accident left a Hannibal man with moderate injuries, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 36, half a mile east of Shelbina, in Shelby County.

Justin M. White, 44, was traveling eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle. The Chevrolet veered off the right side of the highway, collided with an embankment, and overturned, sustaining total damage. White, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, with moderate injuries.

The Chevrolet Malibu was towed from the scene by Shelby County Motors.

The Shelbina Police Department, Shelbina Fire Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers at the scene of the crash.