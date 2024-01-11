Hannibal man found guilty of methamphetamine and gun charges

A U.S. District Court jury in St. Louis found a Hannibal, Missouri, man guilty of methamphetamine-related offenses and two firearm violations on Tuesday.

After a two-day trial, Justin Fuget, 35, was convicted of three felonies: being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Trial evidence revealed that Hannibal Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on Fuget’s vehicle on March 25, 2022. They observed a large safe on the passenger seat and noted Fuget’s nervous demeanor. A drug-sniffing dog signaled the presence of narcotics, leading to the discovery of a firearm between the driver’s seat and the center console. Being a convicted felon, Fuget is prohibited from owning firearms.

A court-sanctioned search of the safe uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition. Further examination of Fuget’s phone revealed text messages indicating his involvement in meth distribution.

Fuget’s sentencing is scheduled for April 9. He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

The Hannibal Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Catherine Hoag and Paul D’Agrosa are prosecuting the case.