Hannah Chapman selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hannah Chapman, Online Services Administrator from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for June. Hannah, an NCMC Alumni, has been employed at NCMC for four years and holds an Associate in Applied Science for Business Technology degree.

Hannah continuously finds ways to improve NCMC’s online platforms, such as making sites more easily accessible and user-friendly for all users, including potential students. Recently, Hannah gained her A+ certification and assisted in migrating NCMC’s new learning management system, Brightspace. Hannah has also been instrumental in the redesign of NCMC’s website and online platforms.

Hannah describes her job as fantastic, demanding, and evolving. “My favorite thing about NCMC is the heart of our people,” said Hannah. “NCMC family has shown me and my family support in more ways than one, and I couldn’t be more grateful or proud to be part of the Pirate crew.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit the NCMC website.

Related