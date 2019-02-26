Hamilton woman injured in Highway 36 crash

One driver was injured when two vehicles collided Monday afternoon about one-half mile west of Hamilton.

Sixty-one-year-old Deborah Linter of Hamilton was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The other driver, 64-year-old Lonnie Moyers of Kidder, wasn’t hurt

An investigator noted Moyers was eastbound and Ms. Linter was westbound on old Highway 36 when one of the vehicles crossed the center of the road and a collision occurred.

Damage was moderate to both pickup trucks and both drivers were using seat belts.