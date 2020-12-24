Hamilton woman injured in crash on I-29; accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A woman from Hamilton was injured Wednesday morning in Platte County when the vehicle she was driving north, improperly merged onto Interstate 29 and was struck by another northbound vehicle.

Fifty-seven-year-old Candy Simpson of Hamilton received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to the North Kansas City Hospital. The driver of a car, 31-year-old Dex Phelps of Clinton wasn’t hurt.

Both vehicles were demolished in the accident at 4:45 Wednesday morning.

The highway patrol accused Candy Simpson of driving while intoxicated and improper lane usage. She was released to obtain treatment at the hospital.

