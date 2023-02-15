Hamilton woman facing multiple felony charges after having sexual contact with 16-year-old girl

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Hamilton woman faces multiple felonies after allegedly having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl who worked on her farm. Anastasia Dawson was also reportedly the teen’s church youth leader.

Dawson has been charged with the felonies of second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of fourth-degree child molestation. She has also been charged with misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Dawson of paying the teen to work on her farm and tend to her children, enticing her to engage in sexual activity, and helping her run away from home.

