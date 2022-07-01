Hamilton teenager injured in crash on Pacific Road

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 16-year-old girl from Hamilton was hurt Thursday morning when the car she was driving went off a road southeast of Hamilton, hit a culvert, and overturned.

The girl was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash happened on Pacific Road, about three miles east of the New York community as the southbound car went out of control, traveled off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.

Vehicle damage was moderate and the teenager was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in traffic accidents.