Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15

A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week.

Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.

Myers is to be held on no bond. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for January 12th.

A probable cause affidavit says Myers told law enforcement that he knew the juvenile left her residence January 1st or 2nd without her parents’ consent and met with him in Hamilton. Myers reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl in his vehicle.

