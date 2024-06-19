Hamilton teenager charged with domestic assault, kidnapping

Share To Your Social Network

A Hamilton resident faces charges in Caldwell County after he allegedly assaulted a woman and confined her for some time.

Eighteen-year-old Payton Haize Bruce has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of third-degree kidnapping. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only, with bond supervision by Supervision Services and a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

A probable cause statement accuses Bruce of having a verbal altercation with the victim on June 15 and throwing keys at her face, causing bleeding. The two were reportedly romantically involved at the time.

The following day, Bruce allegedly punched the woman in the arm, the back of the head, and on the back. He also reportedly took the woman’s cell phone and keys, preventing her from leaving until the next morning.

The probable cause statement describes the victim’s injuries, including a visibly shifted and bruised nose, a cut on the left eyelid, a bruised left eye, and bruising on the upper right arm.

Additionally, Bruce is on bond supervision in Carroll County for an incident in May involving a different victim with whom he was romantically involved at that time.

In the Carroll County case, Bruce faces charges of second-degree domestic assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. The court recently amended his bond to release him on his own recognizance with special conditions. He was required to reside in Hamilton and avoid Carroll County, except for court hearings. Bruce’s next court date in that case is scheduled for June 26.

