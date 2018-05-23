Hamilton resident hurt in Highway 65 crash in Carroll County

A resident of Hamilton was injured when two cars collided early Tuesday evening on U. S. Highway 65 in northern Carroll County.

The highway patrol reports 46-year-old Deidre May-Johnson received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

A car driven by 32-year-old Christopher Winfrey of Carrollton was southbound, stopped on 65 at the intersection with Route U to allow another vehicle to make a turn. A trooper reported the car driven by May-Johnson overtook the stopped vehicle but struck its rear.

The Winfrey car was demolished and the vehicle driven by Deidre May-Johnson had moderate damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.

