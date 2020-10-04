Hamilton police arrest three individuals in police parking lot waiting for friend

Hamilton police officers arrived to make contact with occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of the police department/Supervision Services Tuesday morning, September 29th to advise them their friend was going to jail resulted in the arrest of three individuals including a 35 year old woman from Independence, a 36 year old woman from Hamilton, and a 35 year old man from Kansas City.

The police report officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They located a large amount of alleged marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a stolen firearm from inside the vehicle.

During the arrest, the Hamilton Police note the man resisted arrest by fleeing. The sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol assisted with apprehending the man in a field west of Hamilton.

Online court information shows 35 year old Ashley Rene Morrison of Independence, 36 year old Jennifer Bradley of Hamilton, and 35 year old Dewhan Bentley were each charged in Caldwell County with the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from Tuesday, September 29th.

Bentley was also charged with another felony count of possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a firearm—dangerous felon; stealing—firearm, explosive weapon, ammonium nitrate; unlawful use of a weapon—possess weapon and a felony controlled substance; and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He was previously found guilty of felony charges of robbery—first degree and armed criminal action.

Bond for Morrison and Bradley was set at $25,000 cash only. No bond is listed for Bentley. Each is next scheduled for court October 8th.

