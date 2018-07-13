Hamilton man injured in crash east of Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton man sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck struck the rear of a sports utility vehicle four miles east of Cameron Friday morning.

Thirty-two-year-old James Lourance of Troy drove west in the pickup on U. S. Highway 36 when he reportedly started to overtake the SUV driven by 45-year-old John Finton of Hamilton when the pickup struck the rear of the SUV. Then the SUV ran off the road and down an embankment before coming to rest in a field on its wheels facing west. The truck came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

The Patrol notes the SUV received extensive damage, while the damage to the pickup was moderate. Emergency medical services transported Finton to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Lourance did not sustain any injuries and both drivers wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Kidder Fire and Rescue assisted the Patrol.

Like this: Like Loading...