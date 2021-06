Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Hamilton man sustained moderate injuries when the car he drove struck a deer six miles north of Kidder on June 2.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shawn Schuyler was released by emergency medical services at the scene.

The car traveled west on Route D before hitting the deer. The vehicle went off the north side of the road, struck an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported to the car, and Schuyler was wearing a seat belt during the incident.

Related