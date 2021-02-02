Hamilton man charged with murder enters plea of “Not Guilty”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Hamilton man charged with second-degree murder after a traffic stop in Jamesport in October waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on February 1st.

Thirty-seven-year-old Frank Randall Allen Bostic’s motion for change of venue was sustained, and the case was transferred from Caldwell County to DeKalb County. The case was continued to February 8th for a plea or trial setting.

Bostic has also been charged in that case with first-degree domestic assault with serious physical injury.

In Daviess County, he faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, and is next scheduled for court in that case on April 6th.

A probable cause statement from Hamilton Police Chief April Melte says a Daviess County deputy observed an unresponsive woman, identified as Samantha Jo Hovey, with a towel partially over her face in a vehicle driven by Bostic during a traffic stop for a lane violation. The left side of the woman’s face was reportedly swollen and partially covered in blood.

Hovey was transported to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph in what was called critical condition. She died two days later.

Melte says it is believed a physical altercation occurred at the couple’s home, and Bostic attempted to flee with Hovey without seeking medical treatment for her.

