Hamilton man charged with murder bound to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court

A Hamilton man charged with second-degree murder was bound over to the Caldwell County Circuit Court on December 15th.

Thirty seven-year–old Frank Randall Allen Bostic is scheduled for arraignment on January 12th. He has also been charged in Caldwell County with domestic assault in the first degree with serious physical injury and in Daviess County with driving while intoxicated, persistent offender.

A probable cause statement from Hamilton Police Chief April Melte says a Daviess County deputy observed an unresponsive white female, identified as Samantha Jo Hovey, with a towel partially over her face in a vehicle driven by Bostic during a traffic stop in Jamesport in October for a lane violation. The left side of the woman’s face was reportedly swollen and partially covered in blood. Bostic had what appeared to be scratch marks on his hands, on his chest, below his neck, and on his face as well as blood on his watch and sweatshirt.

Hovey was transported to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph in what was called critical condition. She died two days later.

Melte says that it is believed a physical altercation occurred at the couple’s home, and Bostic attempted to flee with Hovey without seeking medical treatment for her.

