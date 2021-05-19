Hamilton man charged with domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon after threatening family members

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Hamilton man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly threatened family members with a knife on May 18th.

Thirty-year-old Grant Austin Smith faces domestic assault—third degree and unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting. He has also been charged with misdemeanor property damage—second degree.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only with special conditions for bond supervision by Supervision Services and no contact with the victim. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for May 20th.

A probable cause statement from Hamilton Police Chief April Melte says a woman who lives with Smith confronted him about being too loud. He allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and a small kitchen knife, stabbed the front door with the large knife, held the knife near the woman’s face, and punched the refrigerator.

Melte reports Smith was belligerent towards law enforcement during his arrest, during transport, and while at the detention center.

The probable cause statement notes he has prior arrests for theft, burglary, property damage, assault, and resisting arrest.

Related