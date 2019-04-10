Hamilton man accused of molesting a child pleads guilty

A Hamilton man accused of molesting a child over the course of several years waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of guilty in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Online court information shows a sentence assessment report was ordered for Jamey Keith Stone, and the case was continued to May 22nd at 1:30 pm for sentencing. A case review is scheduled for Friday, April 12th at 3 pm.

Stone has been charged with the felonies of first-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory sodomy, and first-degree sexual misconduct involving a child. A probable cause statement said Stone allegedly admitted to police officers that he molested a child.