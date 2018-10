Hamilton High School has crowned its Homecoming King and Queen with Malachi McBee named King, and Murphy Park was chosen as Queen. Other candidates included Shaylea East, Cale Whitt, Jacey Cook, and Shade Hardy.

Hamilton R-2 will dismiss school at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon with the parade set to roll through town at 2 o’clock.

The varsity football team plays West Platte at 7 o’clock with the Homecoming Dance on Saturday night at 8 o’clock.