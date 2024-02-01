Hamilton resident honored with Missouri Dairy Leadership Award

Share To Your Social Network

A Hamilton resident was honored by the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors on January 26. Sean Cornelius received a Dairy Leadership Award for his contributions to the dairy industry.

As a third-generation dairyman, Cornelius currently milks 120 crossbred cattle on his 1,200-acre farm. He expressed his dedication to producing high-quality, home-grown forages for his dairy herd. This commitment plays a crucial role in supporting profitable production and maintaining the herd’s rolling average of 23,580 pounds.

In addition to his dairy operations, Cornelius owns and operates Best Axis Consulting. Through this firm, he assists dairy producers in surrounding states to achieve their production goals. His expertise includes nutrition and the implementation of best management practices.

Cornelius’s involvement extends to the broader dairy community. He contributed to the creation, development, and vision of Missouri Dairy, a commodity organization for dairy producers. He has also held various leadership roles. These include chairing the Missouri Dairy Industry Alliance and the planning committee for the University of Missouri Extension’s Tri-County Dairy Day. He has served on the Missouri Farm Bureau Dairy Advisory Council and as president of the Caldwell County Farm Bureau.

The Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors Foundation, established in 1988, aims to recognize leadership in the Missouri dairy industry and preserve its history. This was formed following the merger of the Association of Missouri Dairy Organizations and the Missouri Dairy Association. The foundation’s goals include maintaining a Dairy Hall of Honors and collaborating with the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources to archive records and memorabilia of the Missouri dairy industry.

