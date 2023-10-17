Halloween Carnival set for October 26 in Trenton High School Commons and Gym

Trenton R-9 groups and organizations throughout the district will host their annual Halloween Carnival on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Trenton High School Commons and Gym. Community members are invited to enjoy crafts, games, and food.

A costume contest is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the THS gym. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five participants in each age group, ranging from infants to fourth graders. Participation in the costume contest is encouraged.

High school groups participating include FBLA, FCCLA, Student Council, FTA, Gilded Drama Group, Key Club, Spanish Club, Volleyball team, and the mascot team. Trenton Middle School contributors comprise the Student Council, Color Guard, 7th/8th grade board game club, Middle School mascot team, and FCCLA. Additional groups or organizations may join the event, although they had not been listed as of this news release.

Other participants include the Trenton Teachers Association, Rissler PTO, and the First Student Bus Company. The Trenton Fire and Police Departments, along with the Grundy County Sheriff and Ambulance, have also been invited to attend.

For any inquiries about the Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival, please contact Dave Burkeybile at 660-654-8678 or via email at [email protected].