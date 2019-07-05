Hale woman arrested in Livingston County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Hale woman in Livingston County overnight on Friday at 12:43 am, on several drug-related allegations.

Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Corthon was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana—10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated: drugs.

The Patrol also accused her of the misdemeanors of failure to have two lighted headlamps and no seat belt.

Corthon was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.