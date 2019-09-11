Hale man’s bond amended with special conditions

A confined docket hearing was held in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday for a Hale man previously listed as a most wanted fugitive of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The court amended the bond for 51-year-old John James Meyer to released on own recognizance. His bond was previously set at $50,000 cash only. Probation and parole are to provide courtesy supervision with report weekly and a curfew was set from 10 o’clock at night to 5 o’clock in the morning.

Special conditions for Meyer included electronic monitoring or regular drug testing weekly. He is required to actively seek employment, maintain employment, or commence an education program or 20 hours of community service per week. He is not to possess alcohol or any controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Meyer’s case was continued to October 8, 2019, for a probation violation hearing. Meyer was arrested in August on a warrant for alleged probation violation on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

